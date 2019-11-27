Linkovi
27 novembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People stand in front of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, western Albania after an earthquake hit.
2
Religious leaders of the Israeli Ethiopian community take part in a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem.
3
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a victim who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn during his funeral in Nghe An province, Vietnam.
4
Laborers coat bricks with a mixture of mud and cow dung in a brick kiln at Langolpota village in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, Nov. 26, 2019.
