Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Boss Baby balloon is deflated as it ends its appearance during the modified Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A man feeds pigeons at sunrise in Mumbai, India.
Robots made by local enthusiasts and employees of an automobile repair workshop are seen during installation works on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.
People gather and light candles to honor soccer legend Diego Maradona, at the popular &quot;Quartieri Spagnoli&quot; neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.
