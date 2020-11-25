Linkovi
25 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mourners gather outside the home of Diego Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, died from a heart attack at his home in. He was 60.
2
A Palestinian woman stands next to her house in a slum on the outskirts of Khan Younis Refugee Camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.
3
A teacher wearing face mask checks the note books of children at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, India.
4
Air travelers line up to go through a security checkpoint at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Fotografije dana
