A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Mourners gather outside the home of Diego Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.&nbsp;The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, died from a heart attack at his home in. He was 60.&nbsp;
A Palestinian woman stands next to her house in a slum on the outskirts of Khan Younis Refugee Camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.
A teacher wearing face mask checks the note books of children at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, India.
Air travelers line up to go through a security checkpoint at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah.
