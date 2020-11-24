Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Workers on a crane look at Notre-Dame cathedral site in Paris, France.
2 Students maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks take their grade 12 exam, amid the spread of COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal.
3 Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of a person who presumably died of the coronavirus for burial in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
4 Riot police stand in formation during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 23, 2020.

