Fotografije dana
24 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Workers on a crane look at Notre-Dame cathedral site in Paris, France.
2
Students maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks take their grade 12 exam, amid the spread of COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal.
3
Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of a person who presumably died of the coronavirus for burial in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
4
Riot police stand in formation during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Nov. 23, 2020.
Fotografije dana
