Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Visitors wearing face masks walk through the colorful autumn leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan.
2 An internally displaced boy sits outside his shelter during snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 Members of the media surround a correctional services bus purportedly carrying pro-democracy activists Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong as it leaves the court in Hong Kong after the three pleaded guilty to inciting a rally during pro-democracy protests in 2019.
4 Spanish police watch migrants, most of them from Morocco, after arriving at the coast of the Canary Islands, Spain.

