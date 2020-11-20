Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man runs on a walkway of steel vaults, called the Agora, at the Athens Olympic Stadium complex as the sun sets in Greece. The government imposed a second lockdown nationwide on November 7, following a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.
1 A man runs on a walkway of steel vaults, called the Agora, at the Athens Olympic Stadium complex as the sun sets in Greece. The government imposed a second lockdown nationwide on November 7, following a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.
A man stands on a tarmac as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo&#39;s plane is reflected in windows at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Pompeo is visiting the United Arab Emirates as part of a trip to Europe and the Middle East.
2 A man stands on a tarmac as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plane is reflected in windows at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Pompeo is visiting the United Arab Emirates as part of a trip to Europe and the Middle East.
People attend a yoga class on a small island at Hatta Lake in the United Arab Emirates.
3 People attend a yoga class on a small island at Hatta Lake in the United Arab Emirates.
Armenian soldiers patrol at the check point outside Agdam to let the last vehicles leave the region late Nov. 19, 2020, as the territory is due to be returned to Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, 2020, as stipulated in a Moscow-brokered peace deal signed November 9.
4 Armenian soldiers patrol at the check point outside Agdam to let the last vehicles leave the region late Nov. 19, 2020, as the territory is due to be returned to Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, 2020, as stipulated in a Moscow-brokered peace deal signed November 9.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG