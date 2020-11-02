Linkovi
02 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Supporters wait for U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, Nov. 1, 2020.
2
A metro is seen landed on a sculpture of a whale tail after it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands.
3
Elif Perincek, a three-year-old survivor, holds the thumb of a rescue worker as she is rescued from the rubble of a building some 65 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. (Istanbul Fire Authority/Handout)
4
Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims take part in an anti-France protest in Dhaka.
Fotografije dana
