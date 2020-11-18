Linkovi
Fotografije dana
18 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A truck carries a barn as Armenian refugees leave the village of Nor Maragha near Agdam.
A man mixes materials to make bricks at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kajhu, Aceh province, Indonesia.
Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding to speed up their judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of COVID-19 cases increased in prisons in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are covered with flour after being pepper sprayed by security guards during a protest against the construction of a hotel at a site that protesters claim contains ancient graves, in Jerusalem.
