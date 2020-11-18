Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A truck carries a barn as Armenian refugees leave the village of Nor Maragha near Agdam.
2 A man mixes materials to make bricks at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kajhu, Aceh province, Indonesia.
3 Inmates protest on the top of a prison building demanding to speed up their judicial process and that they be granted bail, after the number of COVID-19 cases increased in prisons in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
4 Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are covered with flour after being pepper sprayed by security guards during a protest against the construction of a hotel at a site that protesters claim contains ancient graves, in Jerusalem.

