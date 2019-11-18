Linkovi
18 novembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Schoolchildren pose for a picture with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' robot-type mascot Miraitowa during a ceremony at Hoyonomori elementary school in Tokyo, Japan.
2
Kitesurfers ride waves at sunset at Dakhla beach in Morocco-administered Western Sahara.
3
An employee displays the second issue of Young Men's Magazine, a miniature manuscript dated 1830, written by Charlotte Bronte when she was 14 years old, before being put on auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France.
4
Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Fotografije dana
