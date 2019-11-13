Linkovi
Fotografije dana
13 novembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, left, and Career Foreign Service officer George Kent are sworn before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump.
A stranded ferry boat lies on its side, in Venice, Italy The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded.
National police disperse pro-independence demonstrators blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain.
Nomadic women carry camel milk in pails, as they escort their herd in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Fotografije dana
