fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People storm the parliament in&nbsp;Yerevan, Armenia, after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war.
A local shovels mud blocking a car, following heavy rainfall in Malia on the island of Crete, Greece.
Daredevil motorcycle rider Captain Shivam Singh (C) from the &#39;Tornadoes&#39; motorcycle acrobatic team of the Indian Armed Forces comes out ablaze after catching fire while riding his bike through a tunnel of fire during an attempt to break the Guinness Book&nbsp;in Bangalore.
Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, who was removed in an impeachment vote late Monday, protest against the new government in Lima.
