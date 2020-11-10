Linkovi
fotografije dana
10 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People storm the parliament in Yerevan, Armenia, after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had signed an agreement with leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war.
2
A local shovels mud blocking a car, following heavy rainfall in Malia on the island of Crete, Greece.
3
Daredevil motorcycle rider Captain Shivam Singh (C) from the 'Tornadoes' motorcycle acrobatic team of the Indian Armed Forces comes out ablaze after catching fire while riding his bike through a tunnel of fire during an attempt to break the Guinness Book in Bangalore.
4
Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, who was removed in an impeachment vote late Monday, protest against the new government in Lima.
