Požari u severnoj Kaliforniji

Požari besne na prostoru od skoro 70,00 hektara u severnom delu Kalifornije, život je izgubilo najmanje 23 osoba, dok se 300 stanovnika ove države vode kao nestali. U požaru je izgorelo više hiljada stambenih i drugih objekata.
Fires continued to burn Oct. 11, 2017 in Sonoma County, Calif. The fires destroyed hundreds of buildings across several counties, and authorities evacuated more people.
Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen, California, Oct. 11, 2017.
Burned out homes are seen in the Coffey Park area, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, California.
An old milk can and a frog-shaped bench are some of the remains standing in the fire-damaged Journey's End mobile home park, Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.