09 maj, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the night of 27th Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Credit: Saudi Press Agency)
2
Russian servicemen march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.
3
This handout photo courtesy of U.S. Navy shows a vessel on which weapons were seized by the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey in international waters of the North Arabian Sea. The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said it had seized a huge cache of illicit Russian and Chinese weapons from a stateless dhow sailing in international waters of the North Arabian Sea.
4
Monks and nuns pray together during Buddha's Birthday celebrations at the Lin Chi Temple in Taipei, Taiwan.
Fotografije dana
