Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An employee takes the temperature of a cat at the reopened Caturday Cat Cafe, which had been temporarily shuttered due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Bangkok.
A woman wears a protective face mask during food distribution, as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Diepsloot near Johannesburg.
Terry Livesey, wearing a mask of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, sunbathes in his garden surrounded by Union flags as people mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe in Portslade, southern England.
This aerial view shows workers on an asparagus field near Grevenbroich, western Germany.

