Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Legendary Soviet-era T-34 tanks roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. The parade will take place at Moscow&#39;s Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 76 years of the victory in WWII.
1 Legendary Soviet-era T-34 tanks roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 76 years of the victory in WWII.
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, following local elections at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool, Britain.
2 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, following local elections at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool, Britain.
A boy looks back as Muslim devotees offer Jummat-Ul-Vida prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad
3 A boy looks back as Muslim devotees offer Jummat-Ul-Vida prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad
French sailor Clement Brochot stands on the front deck of a fishing boat in front of a drilling platform ship in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, western France, to protest the planned construction of 62 wind turbines offshore in the bay.
4 French sailor Clement Brochot stands on the front deck of a fishing boat in front of a drilling platform ship in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, western France, to protest the planned construction of 62 wind turbines offshore in the bay.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG