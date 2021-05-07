Linkovi
07 maj, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Legendary Soviet-era T-34 tanks roll during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 76 years of the victory in WWII.
2
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, following local elections at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool, Britain.
3
A boy looks back as Muslim devotees offer Jummat-Ul-Vida prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad
4
French sailor Clement Brochot stands on the front deck of a fishing boat in front of a drilling platform ship in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, western France, to protest the planned construction of 62 wind turbines offshore in the bay.
Fotografije dana
