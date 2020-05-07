Linkovi

The full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany.
A female baby fox wrapped in a blanket is seen at the Animal Protective Association of Ronda (ARPA) after being found walking along a street by a villager in the village of El Gastor, at the province of Cadiz, near Ronda, Spain.
Children wearing face masks stand on the steps of a scaled replica of the United States Capitol Building at the World Park in Beijing, China.
Ballroom dancers Roman Sukhomlyn and India Phillips, the North of England Champions at the British National Dance Championships, practice on their balcony at home during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Wolverhampton, central England.
