Fotografije dana
06 maj, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, UK. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey.
2
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. throws late to first as Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier arrives safely for a single during the third inning of a baseball game May 5, 2021, in San Diego, California.
3
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India.
4
Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea.
Fotografije dana
