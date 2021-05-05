Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Bessastadir, the official residence of the President of Iceland is seen with the glow from the lava coming out of a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula behind.
Displaced Tigrayan women who fled from the town of Samre, roast coffee beans over a wood stove at the Hadnet General Secondary School which has become a makeshift home to thousands displaced by the conflict, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.
A woman pulls away her crying relative from the burning funeral pyre of their family member who died of COVID-19, at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.
Pandelela Pamg of Malaysia performs a dive during the Women&#39;s 10m Platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.
