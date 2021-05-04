Linkovi
04 maj, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An aerial view of subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro, in Mexico City, killing at least 23 people and injuring at least 79.
2
Shi'ite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali in Lahore, Pakistan.
3
A street vendor sits out a hospital compound with an abandoned ambulance as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
A patient collapses as is rushed on a cycle rickshaw outside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) which provides free oxygen to patients amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad, India.
Fotografije dana
