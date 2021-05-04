Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 An aerial view of subway cars dangle at an angle from a collapsed elevated section of the metro, in Mexico City,  killing at least 23 people and injuring at least 79.
2 Shi'ite Muslim devotees take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali in Lahore, Pakistan.
3 A street vendor sits out a hospital compound with an abandoned ambulance as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal. 
 
4 A patient collapses as is rushed on a cycle rickshaw outside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) which provides free oxygen to patients amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad, India.

