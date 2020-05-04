Linkovi
Fotografije dana
04 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy. Italians returned to work and restrictions on movement eased after a two-month coronavirus shutdown.
2
Traditional Thai dancers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, which was reopened after the Thai government relaxed measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Bangkok.
3
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India.
4
Municipal workers wearing protective gear bury a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tarakan, North Kalimantan Province, Indonesia.
