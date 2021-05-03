Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
03 maj, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People visit the Vatican Museums at the Vatican on the day of its reopening after weeks of closure, as Italy eases COVID-19 restrictions.
2
President Joe Biden stops outside at York High School to greet a child and his mother in Yorktown, Virginia.
3
Family members mourn a COVID-19 victim as the country recorded the highest daily increase in death since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
Workers prepare to lift the humpback whale stranded near the Segerstad Lighthouse, on the shores of the Baltic Sea, out of the water to be transported to an incineration facility, on Oland island, Sweden. (Suvad Mrkonjic/TT News Agency)
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG