Fotografije dana
29 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A worker stands ready to clean as waterparks reopened amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, at the city-owned waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Worshippers wearing protective face masks maintain the required social distance to protect against coronavirus disease during the Friday prayer outside The Fatih Mosque in Istanbul.
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori, fly over the Basilica of Saint Mary of Health as part of a nationwide tour to show solidarity following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Venice, Italy.
A waitress wearing a homemade protective floral mask and pink gloves serves clients at a thematic outdoor cafe in Athens, as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.
