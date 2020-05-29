Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A worker stands ready to clean as waterparks reopened amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, at the city-owned waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas.
2 Worshippers wearing protective face masks maintain the required social distance to protect against coronavirus disease during the Friday prayer outside The Fatih Mosque in Istanbul.
3 The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori, fly over the Basilica of Saint Mary of Health as part of a nationwide tour to show solidarity following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Venice, Italy.
4 A waitress wearing a homemade protective floral mask and pink gloves serves clients at a thematic outdoor cafe in Athens, as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

