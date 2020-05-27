Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man wearing protective gear as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks over a footbridge in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
First lady Melania Trump wears a face mask as she sits aboard Marine One with President Donald Trump before they depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Workers wearing protective face masks stand on the construction site of the Philippe Chatrier central tennis court and its newly built roof, at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.
People gather on a terrace in a beach where access is not allowed in that time slot, in Barcelona, Spain.
