Fotografije dana
25 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) aerobatic squad of the Italian Air Force flies over Turin, northern Italy, as part of the celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the Italian Republic born on June 2, 1946.
2
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden arrive to place a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, in New Castle, Delaware.
3
Children play in a poppy field in Aubigny-au-Bac, near Cambrai, France.
4
Sandor Nagy practices slacklining at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth, southern England after some lockdown restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were eased earlier this month.
