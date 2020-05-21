Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Workers applaud to thank health workers for their battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before their restaurants&#39; reopening on the waterfront in Naples, as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A South Korean Imperial guard waring a face mask stands during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony, at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul.
A man walks with his bicycle under an uprooted tree after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in South 24 Parganas district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India.
A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun in Monument Rocks, May 20, 2020, south of Oakley, Kansas.
