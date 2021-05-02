Linkovi
Fotografije dana
02 maj, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon temple to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Athens, Greece.
2
Support teams work around the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Victor Glover, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi aboard in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida.
3
A member of the ancient Samaritan community holds up a Tora scroll as worshippers pray during the Passover pilgrimage at the religion's holiest site on the top Mt. Gerizim, near the West Bank town of Nablus.
4
A priest sprinkles holy water on a believer during the Orthodox Easter service in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.
