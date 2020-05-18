Linkovi
Fotografije dana
18 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People exercise at sunrise in Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa as the country marks day 53 of a government lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
2
A child wearing a face mask stands surrounded by shoes, after Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion laid out 1,500 pairs of children's shoes in Trafalgar Square in central London to demand that government adopts a climate-friendly economic recovery plan.
3
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way the government distributes the relief food and the lockdown situation to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kampala.
4
Russia's Emergencies Ministry members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant near a gift kiosk at the Kievsky Railway Station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow. (Credit: Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout)
Fotografije dana
