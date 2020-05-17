Linkovi
Fotografije dana
17 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People walk along the cliff-top above the lighthouse at Beachy Head near Eastbourne on the south coast of England following an easing of lockdown rules in England during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A child wearing a protective face mask reads a book in a bookstore in Beijing, China.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission's primary payload is the
X-37B
spaceplane.
Norway's Queen Sonja and King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Mari, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnu waves Norwegian flags, during the Norwegian Constitution Day, in Oslo.
Fotografije dana
