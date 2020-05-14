Linkovi
Fotografije dana
14 maj, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Flocks of flamingos stand in a pond in Navi Mumbai, India.
2
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for the COVID-19 in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Nervous residents of the pandemic epicenter queued up across the city for testing after a new cluster of cases sparked a mass screening campaign.
3
A member of the staff from La Paz hospital reacts after two minutes of silence for health workers that died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain.
4
Protesters with long guns shelter from the heavy rain during a protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan.
Fotografije dana
