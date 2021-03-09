Linkovi
Najnovije
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
09 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This handout photo by the Myitkyina News Journal shows a nun pleading police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state, March 8, 2021.
2
People watch a three-dimensional projection of the 56 meters-high Salsal Buddha at the site where the Buddhas of Bamiyan statues stood before being destroyed by the Taliban in March 2001, in Bamiyan province, Afghanistan.
3
People watch as a convoy of soldiers and policemen arrive with bulldozers to remove makeshift barricades made by anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar.
4
A general view shows the area where a large landslide destroyed several homes in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, March 8, 2021. (Credit: NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum)
