Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
USA&#39;s Gus Schumacher, second left, competes during the WSC Men&#39;s Mass Start 50km Classic cross country event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.
1 USA's Gus Schumacher, second left, competes during the WSC Men's Mass Start 50km Classic cross country event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.
Pope Francis arrives to pray for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq.
2 Pope Francis arrives to pray for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq.
A boy walks away with grocery bags from a burnt down and looted Auchan supermarket in the up-market area of Almadies in Dakar, March 6, 2021, as protests have been ongoing for three days in Senegal after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following rape charges.
3 A boy walks away with grocery bags from a burnt down and looted Auchan supermarket in the up-market area of Almadies in Dakar, March 6, 2021, as protests have been ongoing for three days in Senegal after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following rape charges.
Eurasian eagle-owls look on during a meet-up of the Kuwait Owl Team, a local group dedicated to the protection and proliferation of owls, in Kuwait City, March 6, 2021.
4 Eurasian eagle-owls look on during a meet-up of the Kuwait Owl Team, a local group dedicated to the protection and proliferation of owls, in Kuwait City, March 6, 2021.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG