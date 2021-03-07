Linkovi
Fotografije dana
07 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
USA's Gus Schumacher, second left, competes during the WSC Men's Mass Start 50km Classic cross country event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.
2
Pope Francis arrives to pray for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq.
3
A boy walks away with grocery bags from a burnt down and looted Auchan supermarket in the up-market area of Almadies in Dakar, March 6, 2021, as protests have been ongoing for three days in Senegal after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following rape charges.
4
Eurasian eagle-owls look on during a meet-up of the Kuwait Owl Team, a local group dedicated to the protection and proliferation of owls, in Kuwait City, March 6, 2021.
Fotografije dana
