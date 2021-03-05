Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escorts Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport to start the first-ever papal visit to the country, in this handout image released by the press office of Iraqi Prime Minister on its Facebook page.
The daughter of Zwee Htet Soe, a protester who died during a demonstration against the military coup on March 3, cries during her father&#39;s funeral in Yangon.
Spain&#39;s Maria Vicente reacts after the 60m hurdles heats in the women&#39;s pentathlon during the 2021 European Indoor Athletics Championships, at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland.
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal.
