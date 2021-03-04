Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People build barricades to block police in Mandalay, Myanmar. Demonstrators protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces.
2
A woman cries during a prayer ceremony for those who died in Myanmar during anti-coup protests, in front of the U.N. building in Bangkok, Thailand.
3
Former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, known as "Long Hair," second left, shows a victory sign as some of the 47 pro-democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong.
4
SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas, March 3, 2021, in this still image taken from a social media video. (SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE)
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG