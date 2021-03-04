Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People build barricades to block police in Mandalay, Myanmar.&nbsp;Demonstrators protesting last month&#39;s military coup returned to the streets undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces.
1 People build barricades to block police in Mandalay, Myanmar. Demonstrators protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces.
A woman cries during a prayer ceremony for those who died in Myanmar during anti-coup protests, in front of the U.N. building in Bangkok, Thailand.
2 A woman cries during a prayer ceremony for those who died in Myanmar during anti-coup protests, in front of the U.N. building in Bangkok, Thailand.
Former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, known as &quot;Long Hair,&quot; second left, shows a victory sign as some of the 47 pro-democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong.
3 Former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, known as "Long Hair," second left, shows a victory sign as some of the 47 pro-democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van in Hong Kong.
SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas, March 3, 2021, in this still image taken from a social media video. (SPADRE.COM &ndash; TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE)
4 SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas, March 3, 2021, in this still image taken from a social media video. (SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE)

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG