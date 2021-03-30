Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man and a woman take a selfie under blooming Yoshino cherry trees on the edge of the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.
2 Afghans carry a coffin of the body of a woman who was killed by gunmen in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul. Attackers gunned down three women working to administer the anti-polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.
3 A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4 An injured Myanmar refugee is transported to a hospital in Mae Sam Lap, Thailand, after crossing the Salween river from the Myanmar side while while fleeing from airstrikes in Myanmar's eastern Karen state following the February military coup. 

