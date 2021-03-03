Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 This handout photo of the U.S. Air Force shows the U.S Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron "the Blue Angels" debut the Super Delta formation over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 2, 2021. 
2 A demonstrator waves a Senegalese national flag during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal.
3 A soldier detains man during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar.
4 A security agent points a sniper rifle from a window of the Parliament building as opposition demonstrators rally to pressure Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign in Yerevan, Armenia.

