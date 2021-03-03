Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
03 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This handout photo of the U.S. Air Force shows the U.S Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron "the Blue Angels" debut the Super Delta formation over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 2, 2021.
2
A demonstrator waves a Senegalese national flag during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal.
3
A soldier detains man during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar.
4
A security agent points a sniper rifle from a window of the Parliament building as opposition demonstrators rally to pressure Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign in Yerevan, Armenia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG