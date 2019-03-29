Linkovi
29 mart, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, Britain.
2
Members of the European armies listen to the European Union anthem during the transfer of authority of leadership of the European Union Atalanta Operation from UK to Spain, at the naval airbase in Rota, near Cadiz, southern Spain.
3
A demonstrator wears a mask with signs on it referring to Article 102 of the constitution, which paves the way to ouster President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, during a protest in Algiers, Algeria.
4
Russian cadets play during the annual cadet schools get-together in Moscow.
Fotografije dana
