1 Pope Francis holds a Mass on Palm Sunday, amid COVID-19 restrictions in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
2 Police officer and rescue workers carry a body bag containing what is believed to be human remains outside a church where an explosion went off in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding a number of people, police said. 
3 Anti-coup protesters use oversized slingshot to confront police in Yangon, Myanmar. Protesters returned to the streets to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.
4 Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during a crackdown on an anti-coup protesters by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

