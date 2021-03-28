Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
Poslednja emisija
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
28 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pope Francis holds a Mass on Palm Sunday, amid COVID-19 restrictions in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
2
Police officer and rescue workers carry a body bag containing what is believed to be human remains outside a church where an explosion went off in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding a number of people, police said.
3
Anti-coup protesters use oversized slingshot to confront police in Yangon, Myanmar. Protesters returned to the streets to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.
4
Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during a crackdown on an anti-coup protesters by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG