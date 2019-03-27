Linkovi
Fotografije dana
27 mart, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Britain's Prince Charles presses sugar cane to make juice during a visit to a paladar, a private restaurant, in Havana, Cuba.
Museum staff walk with mobile devices over a giant illuminated aerial photograph of Berlin, including the marked course of the Berlin Wall and places related to the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, at the exhibition 'The Stasi in Berlin' inside former Stasi prison, Hohenschoenhausen, Berlin.
Caskets containing the remains of unidentified flash flood victims are prepared for burial in a mass grave in Sentani, Indonesia.
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Fotografije dana
