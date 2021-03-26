Linkovi
26 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
France's national cycling team trains as people wait to get a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France.
2
A man watches a television screen at Suseo railway station in Seoul showing news footage of North Korea's latest tactical guided projectile test.
3
The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrant families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas.
4
A chihuahua sits in a pool full of plastic balls at the 10th Thailand international Pet Variety Exhibition in Bangkok.
Fotografije dana
