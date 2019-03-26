Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
26 mart, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pan Ei Mon, wife of jailed Reuters journalist Wa Lone, is seen with their daughter after attending a hearing at Myanmar's Supreme Court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
2
A Palestinian girl cleans her brother's face outside their destroyed house after an Israeli missile targeted a nearby Hamas site, in Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip.
3
Survivors of cyclone Idai cross a temporary bridge as they arrive at Coppa business center to receive aid in Chipinge, Zimbabwe.
4
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi (R) shows Pope Francis the view over the Roman Forum from a balcony during the Pope's visit to Rome's City Hall on Capitoline Hill (Campidoglio), Italy.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG