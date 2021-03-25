Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
25 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Flooding is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia. More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.
2
Protesters carry flags as they drive their motorcycles during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar.
3
Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens.
4
A Rohingya refugee child carries water to her temporary shelter days after a fire burnt down homes at a refugee camp in Ukhia, in the southeastern Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG