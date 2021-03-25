Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Flooding is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia. More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney&#39;s western regions.
1 Flooding is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia. More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.
Protesters carry flags as they drive their motorcycles during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar.
2 Protesters carry flags as they drive their motorcycles during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens.
3 Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens.
A Rohingya refugee child carries water to her temporary shelter days after a fire burnt down homes at a refugee camp in Ukhia, in the southeastern Cox&#39;s Bazar district, Bangladesh.
4 A Rohingya refugee child carries water to her temporary shelter days after a fire burnt down homes at a refugee camp in Ukhia, in the southeastern Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG