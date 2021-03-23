Linkovi
Fotografije dana
23 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A family receives medical attention after being by the Marine Rescue boat as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia.
Indian women from Barsana village beat a villager from Nandgoan with wooden sticks as he teases them during Lathmar holi festival celebrations at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu god Krishna, in Barsana.
Family members cry over the dead body of a teenage boy Tun Tun Aung who was shot dead by security forces in front of his home in Mandalay, Myanmar.
King Soopers employees are led away from an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22. 2021. Police say 10 people were killed in the shooting. (Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY NETWORK)
