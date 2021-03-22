Linkovi
Fotografije dana
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An aerial picture shows a field of hyacinths in Plomeur, western France.
A climate activist wears an oxygen mask to demonstrate the possibility of pumping oxygen from a tree in a bottle, during a protest against the government's deforestation practices of Sri Lanka's main wildlife forests for developments in Colombo.
A policeman patrols inside a village under lockdown as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines.
A Syrian woman cries as her wounded child lies on an operating table following artillery fire on the regime-held city of Aleppo, March 21, 2021.
Fotografije dana
