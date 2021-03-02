Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Women in black clothing with their mouths sealed with a tape walk down the street with white roses in Minsk as they protest against the verdict against the Belarusian journalist and doctor who were sentenced to jail for disclosing the medical records of a protester who died after being detained.&nbsp;
Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
A protester wearing an improvised tear gas protection gear looks on during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.
Palestinians react as Israeli authorities prepare to demolish a house located in the area C where Israel retains control, including over planning and construction in a village south of Yatta in the southern area of the West Bank town of Hebron.
