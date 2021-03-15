Linkovi
Fotografije dana
15 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Floral tributes and candles placed at the bandstand on Clapham Common in London in honor of Sarah Everard. The slaying of Everard sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder.
2
A Hazara farmer ploughs a field with oxen near the ruins of the historic city of Shahr-e Zuhak or Zuhak City, on the outskirts of Bamiyan, Afghanisan.
3
Followers of the Sabean Mandaeans, a pre-Christian sect that follows the teachings of John the Baptist, perform their rituals in the Tigris river during a celebration marking "Banja" or Creation Feast in central Baghdad, Iraq.
4
People transport a person who was shot during a security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar.
Fotografije dana
