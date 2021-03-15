Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Floral tributes and candles placed at the bandstand on Clapham Common in London in honor of Sarah Everard. The slaying of Everard sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a Metropolitan Police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder.
2 A Hazara farmer ploughs a field with oxen near the ruins of the historic city of Shahr-e Zuhak or Zuhak City, on the outskirts of Bamiyan, Afghanisan.
3 Followers of the Sabean Mandaeans, a pre-Christian sect that follows the teachings of John the Baptist, perform their rituals in the Tigris river during a celebration marking "Banja" or Creation Feast in central Baghdad, Iraq.
4 People transport a person who was shot during a security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar.

