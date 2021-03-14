Linkovi
Fotografije dana
14 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Dutch riot police kick a man during a demonstration to protest government policies including the curfew, lockdown and coronavirus related restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands.
2
A protester holds onto the shirt of a fallen demonstrator during a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup protests in Hlaing Tharyar township in Yangon, Myanmar.
3
Anti-coup protesters turn on the LED light of their mobile phones during a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.
4
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.
Fotografije dana
