Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Dutch riot police kick a man during a demonstration to protest government policies including the curfew, lockdown and coronavirus related restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands.
1 Dutch riot police kick a man during a demonstration to protest government policies including the curfew, lockdown and coronavirus related restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands.
A protester holds onto the shirt of a fallen demonstrator during a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup protests in Hlaing Tharyar township in Yangon, Myanmar.
2 A protester holds onto the shirt of a fallen demonstrator during a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup protests in Hlaing Tharyar township in Yangon, Myanmar.
Anti-coup protesters turn on the LED light of their mobile phones during a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.
3 Anti-coup protesters turn on the LED light of their mobile phones during a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.
4 A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG