A surfer heads out to ride the waves on another unusually mild morning at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the State Dining Room of the White House.
Participants dressed in fancy costumes take part in a performance as students and teachers of a local school celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in central Moscow, Russia.
