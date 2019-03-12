Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A resident who helps firefighters holds a burnt bicycle after a fire at Toi Market selling second hand clothes at Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.
Police officers detain a Tibetan during a protest held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India.
British Union Jack flags are seen on the desks, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the International Association of Fire Fighters conference in Washington, DC.
