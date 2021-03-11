Linkovi
11 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Paper lanterns are lit for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, in Tokyo, Japan.
2
President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general Merrick Garland hugs his wife Lynn as he arrives for his first day at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
3
Musicians Albert Skuratov, right, and Samuel Palomino, left, play a Mozart mini-concert for COVID-19 patients at the intensive care unit at the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain.
4
Hindu devotees queue to perform rituals to a Shiva Lingam, a stone sculpture representing the phallus of the Hindu deity Shiva, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival at Shivala Bhaiyaan temple in Amritsar, India.
Fotografije dana
