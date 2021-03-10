Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
10 mart, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A glowing river of lava gushes from the slopes of Mt Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, near Zafferana Etnea, Sicily, Italy.
2
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man adjusts the beads around his neck ahead of the first Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India.
3
Shiite worshippers carry a symbolic coffin at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of his death, in Baghdad, Iraq.
4
The shell of a burned car sits in a field ravaged by a forest fire in Las Golondrinas, in the Chubut southern province of Argentina.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG