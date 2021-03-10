Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A glowing river of lava gushes from the slopes of Mt Etna, Europe&#39;s largest active volcano, near Zafferana Etnea, Sicily, Italy.
1 A glowing river of lava gushes from the slopes of Mt Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, near Zafferana Etnea, Sicily, Italy.
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man adjusts the beads around his neck ahead of the first Shahi Snan at &quot;Kumbh Mela&quot; or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India.
2 A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man adjusts the beads around his neck ahead of the first Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India.
Shiite worshippers carry a symbolic coffin at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of his death, in Baghdad, Iraq.
3 Shiite worshippers carry a symbolic coffin at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of his death, in Baghdad, Iraq.
The shell of a burned car sits in a field ravaged by a forest fire in Las Golondrinas, in the Chubut southern province of Argentina.
4 The shell of a burned car sits in a field ravaged by a forest fire in Las Golondrinas, in the Chubut southern province of Argentina.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG